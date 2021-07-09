Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir now holds Scottish outdoor records in four events

Laura Muir set a new Scottish 800m record with victory at the Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday.

The 28-year-old ran a time of one minute, 56.73 seconds to better Lynsey Sharp's 2016 benchmark by 0.04 seconds.

She now holds the Scottish records in the 800m, 1000m, 1500m and mile, although is focusing solely on the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Fellow Scot Jemma Reekie, who will run in the 800m and 1500m in Japan, finished second behind Muir in 1:56.93.