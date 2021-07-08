Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Leon Reid is currently on bail after pleading not guilty to drugs and firearms charges in Bristol Crown Court on 2 June

Sprinter Leon Reid has been included in the Ireland athletics squad for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Reid, 26, is currently on bail after pleading not guilty to drugs and firearms charges in Bristol on 2 June.

A mention hearing of his case is scheduled for 23 July, the day the Olympics in Japan begin.

Tyrone woman Eilish Flanagan will represent Ireland in the 3,000m steeplechase while Phil Healy has secured 200m and 400m berths.

Thursday's announcement of the 25-strong Ireland squad confirmed those athletes who were in events that had Olympic ranking open until the end of June.

Other athletes to claim late places in the Irish panel for Tokyo include Sarah Lavin in the 100m hurdles and 800m runner Mark English.

A number of athletes, such as Rio Olympians Ciara Mageean (1500m) and Thomas Barr (400m hurdles), had already secured their places in the Ireland party.

Eilish Flanagan's last-ditch 9:42.71 3,000m steeplechase run in Lucerne secured her Olympic spot

Reid was among Athletics Ireland's nominees for the squad and that has been ratified by Irish Olympic bosses.

He appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video-link with 17 other defendants on 2 June when he denied eight charges which included allowing crack cocaine to be produced at a premises and having a Glock pistol in his possession.

The athlete was bailed at an initial hearing on 31 March and on 2 June Judge Michael Longman adjourned the case.

There is a mention hearing to check case progression scheduled for 23 July, the day that the Olympic Games are scheduled to start in Japan, with a trial date set for 29 November.

Reid's name was a notable omission in an email sent by Athletics Ireland [AAI] to Irish athletes last Tuesday. However a subsequent AAI email the next day added the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist to the list.

He had advanced his claims for Olympic Games selection with a dominant 200m win at the Irish Championships on 27 June.

English-based Reid, who had to self isolate for 10 days to be able to race at Santry, held off his main Irish domestic rival Marcus Lawler, who could only finish third, by clocking a season's best of 20.79 seconds.

Ireland athletics squad for Tokyo Olympics:

Individuals:

Thomas Barr (400m hurdles)

Síofra Cléirigh Büttner (800m)

Andrew Coscoran (1500m)

Mark English (800m)

Michelle Finn (3,000m steeplechase)

Eilish Flanagan (3,000m steeplechase)

Phil Healy (200m/400m/400m relay)

Sarah Healy (1500m)

David Kenny (20K Walk)

Sarah Lavin (100H)

Marcus Lawler (200m)

Ciara Mageean (1500m)

Nadia Power (800m)

Leon Reid (200m)

Louise Shanahan (800m)

Mixed 4 x 400m relay team (four athletes from the following six):

Cillin Greene

Chris O'Donnell

Phil Healy

Sophie Becker

Robert McDonnell

Cliodhna Manning