A record 22,500 entrants took part in the 2019 event

The Dublin Marathon has been cancelled for a second consecutive year due to continued uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

The event was set to take place on 24 October but organisers have called it off citing "too many unknowns" with thousands of runners set take part.

"We have a duty of care to the runners, volunteers, suppliers and supporters," said race director Jim Aughney.

"This will be extremely disappointing news for all participants entered."

Organisers were due to make a final call by 25 June, but they pushed the date back to allow more time for consideration.

The Belfast Marathon is scheduled to go ahead on 3 October, the same date as the London Marathon, having been axed last year.