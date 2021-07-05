Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping to be firing in Tokyo

Katarina Johnson-Thompson will step up her return from injury at the British Grand Prix, where she will compete in the long jump on 13 July.

The world heptathlon champion will face German gold medallist Malaika Mihambo in Gateshead.

Fellow Britons Jazmin Sawyers and Abigail Irozuru will also be competing at the event.

Johnson-Thompson, 28, recorded a 1.84m high jump at a meeting in France last week.

After suffering an Achilles injury at the end of 2020, Johnson-Thompson is looking to step up her recovery before the Tokyo Olympics later this month.

"Training has been going well and I'm so pleased to be competing at a big event like the Muller British Grand Prix," she said.

"I'm really looking forward to being out there in front of a home crowd who always generate such a great atmosphere."