Teenager Keely Hodgkinson is now third in the British 800m all-time list after an impressive display at the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm.

The 19-year-old, who is set to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo, clocked one minute 57.51 seconds, beating her previous best of 1:58.89 from May.

She finished fourth in a race won by Cuba's Rose Mary Almanza (1:56.28).

There was also a personal best in the men's 800m for fellow British champion Elliot Giles.

Giles finished in 1:44.05, narrowly behind world bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich of Kenya and Canada's Marco Arop.

"I just didn't have that kick at the end," Giles said.

"Rotich is experienced and strong and I couldn't quite get there. I was in a good position but I was a bit surgy trying to get the inside lane."

American Ronnie Baker took the men's 100m in 10.03 seconds ahead of Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs with Britain's CJ Ujah third in 10.10.

"I'm a bit tired off the back of trials but I'll take it," said the Briton. "It's nice to be here and get competitive before the Olympics.

"I've got one more race in Gateshead which I'm looking forward to. I think I'm rounding into good shape, so I'm not too bothered about the tired legs. With a bit of recovery behind me, I should be good."