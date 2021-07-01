Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan beat Paul Radcliffe's British record and her own Scottish mark

The "proud mama" said it best: "Oh my days we knew it was on!"

Eilish McColgan put in a career-best performance worthy of the history books as she shattered Paula Radcliffe's 5,000m British women's record at Thursday's Diamond League meeting in Oslo.

Radcliffe's mark had stood for 17 years, but she graciously praised the Scot on social media.

Mother and coach Liz - a storied former Scottish athlete herself - could barely contain her joy and quite right too.

"@EilishMccolgan the fastest ever British 5k runner... proud mama, proud coach #nonikesupershoes" she said.

McColgan's startling run bodes well for her third Olympic Games this summer, as she sped round in 14 minutes 28.55 seconds to smash Radcliffe's previous mark of 14:29.11.

The 30-year-old also took a whopping 18 seconds off her own previous best - 14:46.17 - which had stood as a Scottish record since October 2019.

McColgan is now fifth on the European all-time list and just the seventh European to run a sub 14:30 time.

It was only enough for fourth place on the night, with Kenya's Hellen Obiri winning in 14:26.38 and Ethiopia's Fantu Worku (14:26.80) and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (14:28.24) completing the podium.

But it is a famous Scottish sporting performance that will never be forgotten.