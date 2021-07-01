Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Norway's Karsten Warholm ran 46.70 seconds to set a new men's 400m hurdles world record in front of his home crowd at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo.

Warholm beat 1992 Olympic champion Kevin Young's mark of 46.78secs, the longest-standing record in men's track.

The two-time world champion, 25, finished ahead of Alison dos Santos (47.38) and Yasmani Copello (48.86).

In the women's 5,000m, Britain's Eilish McColgan broke Paula Radcliffe's 17-year-old British record.

McColgan, who will compete at her third Olympic Games this summer, clocked 14mins 28.55secs to beat Radcliffe's previous mark of 14:29.11.

The Scot, 30, finished fourth behind Hellen Obiri (14:26.38), Fantu Worku (14:26.80) and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (14:28.24).

Ivorian sprinter Marie-Josee Ta Lou beat Britain's Daryll Neita in the 100m with a season's-best time of 10.91, enough to see off the second fastest British woman in history's 11.06.

American Kate Grace shrugged off a disappointing seventh-placed finish at last week's US Olympic trials to produce a personal-best time of 1:57.60 and win the 800m in dominant fashion.

That time was enough to hold off world champion Halimah Nakaayi (1:58.70) in second.

Elsewhere, Canada's Andre de Grasse (20.09) stormed to a superb win in the men's 200m ahead of fellow countryman Aaron Brown.

World and European champion Malaika Mihambo won the women's long jump with 6.83m with Britain's Jazmin Sawyers (6.54m) and Abigail Irozuru (6.35m) in fourth and sixth.

Stewart McSweyn clocked 3:48.37 to set a new Australian record in the Svein Arne Hansen Dream Mile.