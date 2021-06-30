Last updated on .From the section Athletics

World 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser will miss the Tokyo Olympics after being handed a two-year ban for breaching anti-doping rules.

The 22-year-old Bahraini was sanctioned after missing out-of-competition tests.

She ran 48.14 seconds to claim the world title in Doha in 2019.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) upheld an appeal against the decision by the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal to dismiss the charges in October 2020.

Her results from the World Championships will remain.

The ban runs from Wednesday to early 2023 having been provisionally suspended in June 2020.

