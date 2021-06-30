Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Matt Elias (left) celebrates European gold with Jamie Baulch, Daniel Caines and Jared Deacon in 2002.

Former Great Britain and Wales 400m hurdler Matt Elias is to leave Welsh Athletics after more than 10 years with the governing body.

Elias, 42, has filled a number of roles with Welsh Athletics, and has most recently served as national talent development coordinator for sprints.

Welsh Athletics says it will start the recruitment process for a replacement.

"It has been a pleasure working with Welsh Athletics for the last decade," Elias said.

"This time has allowed me to grow as a personal coach, while helping develop sprinting across Wales.

"Seeing coaches and athletes develop during that time has been something I am very proud of.

"The timing is right for me to pursue new opportunities and my goals within professional coaching."

Elias, who retired in 2010, won individual and relay Commonwealth silvers and gold as part of the Great British 4x400m relay team at the European Championships in 2002.

He also won a relay bronze at the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

"It's always sad when a member of the Welsh Athletics family moves on, but especially so given the length of Matt's tenure with the organisation," said Welsh Athletics chief executive James Williams.

"I sincerely hope that Matt continues to play a key role in developing sprinting across Wales through his personal coaching."