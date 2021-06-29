Tokyo Olympics: Mark English breaks Irish 800m record to secure place at Games
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Donegal's Mark English booked his place at the Tokyo Olympics by setting a new Irish 800m record.
His time of 1:44.71 in Castellon broke David Matthews' 26-year national record, and crucially moved him inside the Olympic standard of 1:45.20.
It was a perfectly-timed race from English, who went into the event still not guaranteed of a place in Tokyo having failed to meet the required time on Sunday, where he ran a 1:45.51 meaning he had to race in Spain in a last-ditch attempt to secure his spot.
European bronze medallist English, 28, had previously clocked the second best Irish 800m time in 2013, that was bettered only by Matthews' record of 1:44.82, which had stood since 1995.
Finn Valley AC's English finished second in his race on Tuesday, behind Algeria's Yassine Hethat (1:44.25).
Elsewhere on Tuesday in Lucerne, Limerick's Sarah Laverne ran 13.16 in the 100m hurdles in a time that will likely be enough to secure her place on the plane to Tokyo.
Eilish Flanagan put herself in a strong position by running 9:42.71 in the 3,000m steeplechase, while Sligo's Chris O'Donnell recorded a 400m PB (45.55) to move closer to an Olympic berth, with 1,500m runner Andrew Coscoran facing a wait to see if he has done enough after clocking 3:43:15 on Tuesday.