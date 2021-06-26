Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir and fellow Scot Jemma Reekie have progressed to Sunday's 800m final at the British Championships by winning their heats.

Four-time European indoor champion Muir, 28, had previously reached the Olympic qualifying standard and won in 2:05.41 in Manchester.

Reekie, 23, was almost four seconds faster at 2:01.46.

The championships doubles as Olympic trials and Muir and Reekie's final will take place at 14:50 BST on Sunday.

Athletes need to finish in the top two and achieve qualifying standard to make Team GB's Tokyo squad.