Dina Asher-Smith booked her 100m spot at the Tokyo Olympics but was denied a new British record when her run, initially timed at 10.71 seconds, was revised to 10.97.

The British Championships crowd in Manchester, who thought they had seen a historic performance, groaned as Asher-Smith's time was corrected.

Asha Philip followed her home in 11.16 to also book her place at the Olympics.

Holly Bradshaw broke the British pole vault record, clearing 4.90m.

The performance trumps Bradshaw's 4.87m vault from January 2012. and takes her to third in the global 2021 standings.

CJ Ujah won the men's 100m in commanding style, cantering to victory in 10.05 seconds to confirm his place on the Olympic team after Zharnel Hughes, quickest in the semi-finals, was disqualified for a false start.

