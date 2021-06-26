Eilish Flanagan and her twin sister Roisin have both been on athletics scholarships at Adams State University in Colorado

Eilish Flanagan finished a brave second behind Michelle Finn in the 3,000m steeplechase at the Irish Championships but it's unlikely to be enough to earn the Tyrone woman an Olympic spot.

Despite windy conditions at Santry, Flanagan set the pace in her attempt to earn a last-ditch Tokyo qualification.

Flanagan went into the weekend 59th in the Tokyo rankings with the top 45 set to earn qualification.

Finn moved ahead with 900m left as she set a championship record of 9:36.94.

US collegiate star Flanagan clocked the second fastest time of her career as she crossed the line in 9:46.52 - just under six seconds outside the Northern Ireland record she set in the US last month.

Her performance may move her up the Olympic qualifying list but it's unlikely to be enough to get her into the all-important top 45.

With the duo already 15 metres ahead of Rio Olympian Kerry O'Flaherty after the opening lap, Finn tracked Flanagan all the way to the 2,000m mark before making a decisive move to take the lead at the water jump on the third last lap.

In the windy conditions, Flanagan held her form well to run her second best time with O'Flaherty [10:40.87] over a minute behind Finn in third place as she held off Leevale's Jessica Coyne [10:42.35] for the final podium spot.

Cork woman Michelle Finn has already booked her Tokyo spot

Athletes chase Tokyo qualification

With Saturday's the principal day of finals at the three-day championships, several other athletes will be attempting to boost their Tokyo qualification prospects.

Dubliner Andrew Coscoran will be hoping to seal his 1500m Tokyo qualification after setting a recent personal best of 3:35.66 which has moved him up to 42nd spot in the rankings with 45 places available.

It will be even more nerve-wracking in the women's 800m with Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner, Georgie Hartigan and Louise Shanahan occupying 48th, 50th and 52nd positions respectively with 48 Tokyo berths available.

All three are involved in Saturday afternoon's final with Nadia Power, with her Olympic qualification seemingly already secured, opting not to compete.

Letterkenny man Mark English has also opted to skip the nationals in the hope of running the 800m standard of 1:45.20 in Germany on Sunday.

English looked to have done enough when he ran 1:45.22 in Madrid last weekend but World Athletics' addition of 'universality spots' which are effectively wild card to four athletes from smaller nations who would otherwise have no chance of qualification, suddenly dropped the Donegal man to 47th in the rankings, with only 48 spots available.

The three-time European medallist will run in Leverkusen on Sunday and could make a further last-ditch bid for qualification at the World Athletics Continental Tour meeting in Barcelona on Tuesday's closing date.

Reid to compete in 200m on Sunday

Phil Healy will hope that Saturday's windy conditions don't hinder her hopes of sealing 400m qualification.

The Cork woman is 49th in the 400m rankings - one place outside the qualifying positions.

Healy is also scheduled to run the 200m on Sunday - an even where she is currently in 47th spot in the Tokyo rankings with 56 spots available.

Northern Ireland Olympic hopeful Leon Reid will be in action in the men's 200m on Sunday.

Reid is one of the Irish athletes who looks to have already done enough to secure Tokyo qualification through the rankings system but his season has been complicated by the drugs and firearms offences he is currently facing.

Like all Olympic track and field hopefuls, Reid will need to be nominated by Athletics Ireland and then ratified by the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

At a court hearing in Bristol on 2 June, Reid denied the eight charges and he is scheduled to be involved in a further court hearing on 23 July, which is the same day that the Olympics will get under way in Japan.

Reid, in 43rd in the Tokyo 200m rankings with 56 spots on offer, will be joined in the 200m entries by another Olympic hopeful Carlow man Marcus Lawler, who occupies 49th position going into this weekend.

100m hurdler Sarah Lavin is another athlete who faces a nervous Sunday as she goes into the weekend 39th in her event's Tokyo rankings with only the top 40 securing Olympic berths.