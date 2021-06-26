Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Abdalelah Haroun won 400m gold at the 2018 Asian Games

Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun, who won bronze in the 400m bronze at the 2017 World Championships in London, has died in a car crash aged 24.

Qatar Athletics Federation chairman Mohammed Issa al-Fadala said Haroun was killed in an incident in Doha.

Haroun also won silver at the World Indoor Championships in 2016 and gold at the Asian Games in 2018.

"Qatar sports and athletics, on a global level, lost a great hero," said al-Fadala.

Born in Sudan, Haroun first represented Qatar in 2015.

His finest achievement was world bronze in 2017, finishing behind South African winner Wayde van Niekerk and Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas.

A year later he won double gold at the Asian Games in Jakarta, adding a 4x400m relay title to his solo success.

He failed to make it out of his heat at the 2019 World Championships in Doha and had been in rehabilitation from injury and seeking to qualify for this year's delayed Tokyo Olympics at the time of his death, according to al-Fadala.