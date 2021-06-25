Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Toni Minichiello is best known for his association with Jessica Ennis-Hill

Toni Minichiello, who guided Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill to Olympic glory, was allowed to participate in a UK Athletics members' council meeting on Friday, despite having been suspended from coaching.

BBC Sport understands the 55-year-old is the subject of a number of complaints, which are under investigation.

Minichiello represents senior coaches on the council, which is chaired by former British sprinter Jason Gardener and serves as a "conduit for the views of the various stakeholders" of athletics in the UK.

It is understood senior figures within UK Athletics had raised concerns about Minichiello taking part in the meeting, given the role allows him to vote on reforms within the governing body.

However, a key member of the council told BBC Sport that his suspension did not apply to his capacity to be on the council under the federation's articles of association.

It is thought that legal advice was sought on the issue.

UK Athletics has not commented on reports of Minichiello's suspension. However, multiple sources have confirmed to BBC Sport that he is the subject of a number of complaints and has had his licence revoked pending an investigation.

Alongside coaching, Minichiello has previously worked as a BBC pundit, but he has not been included in the BBC's line-up at Tokyo 2020.

Minichiello is best known for his association with Ennis-Hill. She won Olympic heptathlon gold at London 2012 and silver at Rio 2016, as well as world titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015.

In February, it was announced they would coach the world junior heptathlon champion Niamh Emerson together.

BBC Sport has approached Minichiello for comment.