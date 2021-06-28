Farah will not be able to defend his titles in Tokyo

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he will not be retiring after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Farah missed the 10,000m selection time at the British Championships on Friday and then suggested he would have to consider his future on the track.

The 38-year-old Briton won the 5,000m and 10,000m double at both the London and Rio Games.

"At the moment in my career, I feel like I'm not finished yet," he told Talksport.

"I know I can do it and I will not end it like this.

"I want to end it with something massive. Although obviously nothing is going to be as big as the Olympics, I want to come back out and do something great.

"That's what makes us champions. You have to continue, you have to go over many hurdles and you have to push on.

"At the moment, it's tough, but I will continue. You'll see that smile again."

Farah fell 19 seconds outside the Olympic qualifying mark for the 10,000m event in Friday's race in Manchester.

He added: "As a sportsman you've just got to get a hold of it, you've got to own it, move on and see what you can do - and I know I can do more, that's the frustrating part.

"The Olympics only come around every four years and when the opportunity comes you've got to take it. But this is the reality now, I'm not going. I'm so disappointed.

"But I've said from day one, if I can't compete with the best out there, I wouldn't bother. If I'm not capable of that, why would I turn up just to make it on the team? I wouldn't do that."