O'Connor improved her Irish and Northern Irish record by 204 points in Italy in late April

Newry-born heptathlete Kate O'Connor looks set to miss out on the Olympics after dropping out of the qualifying positions ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

O'Connor, 20, is now in 26th spot in the heptathlon's Olympic rankings with only the top 24 earning spots in Tokyo.

She was as high as 19th spot after setting a new Irish record in April.

Several other Irish athletes will be making their own last-ditch attempts to secure Tokyo qualification at this weekend's National Championships.

2019 European Under-20 silver medallist O'Connor bettered her previous Irish and Northern Irish records by 204 points with her 6,297 points total at the World Athletics Combined Events Challenge in Italy in late April.

At that stage, it looked possible she might already have done enough to secure an Olympic berth but after remaining in the top 24 until earlier this week, she has dropped to 26th in the latest ranking list with her injury-caused retirement from a recent heptathlon in Tenerife having seemingly sealed her fate.

English has clocked 800m times of 1:45.70 and 1:45.22 in recent weeks but needs to produce another good performance at Santry to guarantee his Olympic spot

English aiming to seal Tokyo spot

Those aiming to book Tokyo spots at the Irish Championships which take place between Friday night and Sunday include Mark English, Phil Healy and Sarah Lavin.

English's Tokyo place looked certain after his 1:45.22 clocking in Madrid last weekend - which was only 0.02 seconds outside the Olympic standard - but a glut of recent impressive 800m performances around the globe means the Donegal man goes into this weekend in 47th spot and needing another impressive run to guarantee his berth with only the top 48 securing qualification.

The three-times European medallist may not have it his own way either at Morton Stadium with John Fitzsimons having finished ahead of him in Ostrava a month ago and another 1:46 man Harry Purcell also among the entries.

Cork woman Healy's 200m berth looks reasonably secure as she lies 47th in the rankings with 56 earning spots but her 49th place in the 400m list leaves her one place outside qualification heading into the nationals where significant ranking points will be available.

Healy is entered for both events at Santry with the 400m final taking place in Saturday afternoon's main session before she races in the shorter event on Sunday.

Despite Lavin's brilliant personal best run of 12.95 seconds last weekend to become only the second Irish 100m hurdler to break the 13-second barrier, it was only good enough to move the Limerick woman into 39th place in the Road to Tokyo ranking with the top 40 set to earn Olympic berths.

Lavin thus may need a similar type run to stay in a qualifying spot with others certain to be chasing times in Europe and the USA over the weekend.

Reid among 200m Santry entries

Northern Ireland Olympic hopefuls scheduled to compete at Santry include Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medallist Leon Reid and Tyrone woman Eilish Flanagan.

Reid is one of the Irish athletes who looks to have already done enough to secure Tokyo qualification through the rankings system but his season has been complicated by drugs and firearms offences he is currently facing.

At a court hearing in Bristol on 2 June, Reid denied the eight charges and he is scheduled to be involved in a further court hearing on 23 July, which is the same day that the Olympics will get under way in Japan.

Reid, in 43rd in the Tokyo 200m rankings with 56 spots on offer, will be joined in the 200m entries by another Olympic hopeful Carlow man Marcus Lawler, who occupies 49th position going into this weekend.

Flanagan will be aiming for a fast time in Saturday's 3,000m steeplechase final which could push her towards joining already-qualified Michelle Finn in the event in Tokyo.

The Carrickmore woman broke Kerry O'Flaherty's Northern Ireland record with a 9:40.68 clocking in the US in early April and another time of that order could be enough to see her move into the top 45 qualifying positions from her current 55th spot.

Dubliner Andrew Coscoran will be hoping to seal his 1500m Tokyo qualification after setting a recent personal best of 3:35.66 which has moved him up to 42nd spot in the rankings with 45 places available.

It will be even more nerve-wracking in the women's 800m with Siofra Cleirigh-Buttner, Georgie Hartigan and Louise Shanahan occupying 48th, 50th and 52nd positions respectively with 48 Tokyo berths available, with Nadia Power's Olympic spot already seemingly secure given her 30th position in the rankings.