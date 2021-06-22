Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Melissa Courtney-Bryant won bronze for Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Melissa Courtney-Bryant's hopes of competing at the Olympics are over after injury ruled the 5,000m runner out of the Team GB trials.

The 27-year-old had aimed to secure her place at this summer's delayed Tokyo Olympics, which start on 23 July.

A foot injury suffered during her last race in Nice, France, has left Courtney-Bryant on crutches.

"Absolutely heartbroken to say I won't be at the year's Olympics trials," she said on Instagram.

"After being injured during indoors I did everything I could to get myself back running and racing again, and I finally felt things were coming together in my last race in Nice.

"But unfortunately at 200m to go I felt a pop in my foot and was forced to stop the race in agony.

"It couldn't be worse timing and I'm completely devastated."

Courtney-Bryant won bronze for Wales over 1500m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games before winning 3,000m bronze at the European Indoor Championships the following year.

"For now I'll be rocking a boot and crutches whilst the tear in my plantar heals and working incredibly hard to rehab this foot to make sure I'm ready for a very busy summer next year," she added.