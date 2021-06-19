Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Sarah Lavin becomes only the second Irish woman to have broken 13 seconds in the 100m hurdles

Irish 100m hurdler Sarah Lavin looks assured of an Olympic Games spot after breaking the 13-second barrier for the first time in Madrid.

The Limerick woman, 27, cut 0.24 seconds off her previous personal best set earlier this month as she clocked 12.95 seconds at the Meeting de Madrid.

Lavin clocked 13.20 in her semi-final before producing her breakthrough run to finish second in the final.

Derval O'Rourke was the only Irish woman to have broken 13 seconds.

A terrific night for Ireland in Madrid was then topped off as Letterkenny man Mark English finished second in the men's 800m in a season's best of 1:45.22 to emphasise his return to form as Tokyo nears.

2006 world indoor champion O'Rourke set the Irish 100m hurdles record of 12.65 seconds when winning her second European outdoor silver medal at the 2010 championships in Barcelona.

Heading into this weekend, Lavin occupied 43rd spot in the 100m hurdles Road to Tokyo standings with the top 40 set to earn Olympic places.

English followed up his victory in Sweden last weekend with another excellent run in Madrid

Given that her previous best was 13.19 seconds, the Limerick woman is expected to move several spots up the rankings which will be finalised on 29 June.

She will have a further chance to earn more crucial ranking points at next weekend's Irish Championships at Santry.

Saturday evening's final in Madrid saw the first four all producing sub 13-second times.

France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela took victory in 12.80 seconds, with runner-up Lavin given the same time as third-place Italian Elisa Maria Di Lazzaro.

Another Italian Luminosa Bogliolo, who had clocked 13.02 to finish ahead of Lavin in the earlier semi-final, finished fourth in 12.98.

In the men's 800m, English finished only 0.05 seconds behind Dutch winner Tony Van Diepen.

Spain's Saul Ordonez occupied third spot in 1:45.25 as English cut 0.48 off his previous season's best set when winning at the Sollentuna Grand Prix in Sweden last weekend.

Three-time European medallist English looks to be rounding into the kind of form which could threaten his personal best of 1:44.84 set in 2013.