O'Connor improved her Irish and Northern Irish record by 204 points in Italy in late April

Kate O'Connor must wait to see whether she has done enough to earn an Olympic spot after dropping out of an heptathlon in Tenerife.

The Newry-born heptathlete, 20, went into the weekend in 22nd spot in the Olympic rankings with 24 competitors set to earn places in Tokyo.

She now must wait to see whether she holds on to her top-24 berth as the 29 June qualification deadline looms.

Dundalk-based O'Connor dropped out of the Tenerife event because of a niggle.

With the Irish athlete having picked up what was understood to be a slight injury on the opening day, she was lying in 10th position - over 200 points down on her personal best day-one total set en route to her brilliant second at the World Athletics Combined Events Challenge in Italy in late April - when she opted not to resume on Sunday.

Her points total of 6,297 in South Tyrol - which bettered her existing Irish and Northern Irish records by 204 points - initially moved her up to 19th in the Road to Tokyo rankings although she subsequently dropped to 22nd.

There is a further heptathlon in Germany next weekend ahead of the 29 June qualifying deadline but the knock O'Connor suffered in Tenerife may rule out any prospect of her competing in Ratingen, near Dusseldorf.

English took victory in a season's best of 1:45.70 at the Sollentuna Grand Prix meeting in Sweden

English earns 800m win as Coscoran stars

While it was a disappointing weekend for O'Connor, Letterkenny athlete Mark English boosted his prospects of securing Tokyo qualification by clinching an 800m victory in the Sollentuna Grand Prix in Sweden.

English, 28, took victory in a season's best of 1:45.70 as he finished ahead of Spain's Alvaro de Arriba [1:45.82] and Sweden's 2018 European outdoor silver medallist Andreas Kramer [1:46.25].

The Donegal man's form has been inconsistent so far this summer but his run in Sweden will have encouraged him.

English went into the weekend in 38th place in the Olympic 800m rankings - with 45 spots available - and his performance should cement his Tokyo berth.

English's win was not the only impressive Irish performance at the meeting with Andrew Coscoran producing the country's fastest 1500m time since 2013 as he finished second in the metric mile event in a personal best of 3:35.66.

Coscoran's time left him 0.45 seconds behind Kenyan winner Vincent Keter and the Irishman's performance should move him up from his current Olympic ranking of 49th, with 45 spots again available.

Sweden's Emil Danielsson was third in 3:37.57 with New Zealand's twice Olympic medallist Nick Willis, who is now 38, ninth in 3:42.01.

Barr and Healy also win in Sweden

There were also two further Irish wins in Sollentuna as the already Olympic-qualified Thomas Barr won the 400m hurdles in 49.25 seconds and Sarah Healy boosted her Tokyo prospects by winning the women's 1500m in a personal best of 4:07.12.

It was Healy's second 1500m win on the European circuit in a fortnight after she triumphed in Gothenburg on 2 June.

Healy was in 42nd position in the Road to Tokyo rankings going into this weekend - with the event again set to have 45 entries - and her performance at the very least should consolidate that.

Meanwhile, Tyrone athlete Eilish Flanagan emphasised her continuing impressive form by earning a dominant 2,000m steeplechase win over Rio Olympian Kerry O'Flaherty at the AAI Games in Dublin.

In the rarely-run event, the US collegiate star clocked 6:13.50 which left her over 22 seconds ahead of O'Flaherty.

Flanagan took the Northern Ireland 3,000m steeplechase record off O'Flaherty with a 9:40.68 clocking in the US last month and went into the weekend in 62nd spot in the Road to Tokyo rankings with 45 athletes set to earn places at the Games.

Flanagan's twin sister Roisin, who is also on an athletics scholarship at Adams State University in Colorado, earned a 1500m victory in 4:15.50 at the Dublin meeting.

Commonwealth Games athlete Adam McMullen won the long jump in 7.68m metres which left him eight centimetres ahead of Leevale's Sam Healy with Shane Howard taking third in 7.49m.