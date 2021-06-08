Eilish McColgan made the 5,000m final at the Rio Olympics in 2016

Eilish McColgan hopes to surpass her mother's Scottish record over 10,000m after reaching a third Olympics.

The 30-year-old booked her spot in Tokyo this summer by taking gold in the European 10,000m Cup at the weekend.

She will compete in the city 30 years on from Liz McColgan's Tokyo World Championship win and also her mother's 1991 record of 30.57 set in Hengelo.

"It is the last one of my mum's PBs on the track," said McColgan, whose own PB is 30.58.

"I would like to try and change that into my name - still keep it in the family name, but move it to me. The main target would be to try and run a personal best."

McColgan is the third Scottish woman after mother Liz and Lee McConnell to reach a trio of successive Games in track and field.

"I honestly couldn't ask for any more," she told BBC Scotland.

"When I started as a kid, at Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, I never ever in my wildest dreams would have even thought that one Olympic Games was possible. So many years on to have a qualified for a third Olympic Games, it feels completely surreal.

"It is just mad, the whole situation is just crazy, but it is so special - not just to me but even with that family link as well. I can't imagine it has happened too many times through other mother-daughter athletes.

"Not only was my mum a world champion and the fastest woman in the world that year over 10,000m, she also did it less than a year after giving birth to me. That is even more insane the more I think about it as an adult and as a woman."