Russia's Mariya Lasitskene won high jump gold at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, competing under the Authorised Neutral Athletes flag

World Athletics will allow a further 35 Russians to compete as neutral athletes in international events in 2021.

It brings the total of authorised neutral athletes (ANA) to 62, however no more than 10 will be allowed to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Athletics' world governing body has reinstated a scheme allowing Russian athletes who meet anti-doping criteria to compete under a neutral flag.

Russia has been banned from competing as a nation in athletics since 2015.

In 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) banned Russia from all major sporting events for four years, but that sanction was reduced to two years in December 2020.

Earlier this year, World Athletics approved Russia's 31-page plan for reform.

So far, four applications for ANA status in 2021 have been rejected.

The Russian athletics federation will be allowed select which 10 of those athletes who have been granted ANA status may compete at the Olympics.