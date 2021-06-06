Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan will represent Great Britain at a third Olympics after running the steeplechase at London 2012 and the 5,000m at Rio 2016

Eilish McColgan secured a place at her third Olympics by taking gold in the European 10,000m Cup.

The 30-year-old overhauled Israel's Selamawit Teferi in the final 50m to claim victory in 31:19.21.

She becomes just the third Scottish woman after mother Liz and Lee McConnell to reach three successive Games in track and field.

McColgan will run in Tokyo 30 years on from Liz winning world 10,000m gold in the Japanese capital.

"She said don't leave it to the last lap," McColgan said of her mother.

"I did have that in the back of my mind so I just kept reminding myself to keep calm over the last couple of laps.

"You have one opportunity to try and knit it together on the day so I suppose there was a part of me that was like, 'don't mess this up'. I'm absolutely buzzing."

Steph Twell will also be at her third Olympics in Tokyo after going in 2008 and 2016, but she will run in the marathon this time.

Further Scottish athletes are expected to claim places at the British Championship in Manchester on 26-27 June.

Anyone with the qualifying standard - such as Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie, Jake Wightman, Beth Dobbin and Josh Kerr - will qualify with a top-two finish.