Mo Farah (centre) beat Joshua Cheptegei (left) and Paul Tanui (right) to win gold in his last 10,000m track race in 2017

Mo Farah will aim to clinch a Tokyo Olympics place on Saturday when he runs in the European 10,000m Cup at the British Athletics 10,000m Championships in Birmingham.

It will be the first time Farah, 38, has raced the distance on a track since winning gold at the Worlds in 2017.

The four-time Olympic medallist must beat the qualifying mark of 27 minutes 28 seconds and finish in the top two.

Farah will race against Marc Scott, who ran 27:10.41 in February.

Scott's time moved him second on the UK all-time rankings behind Farah's national record of 26:46.57.

Farah, who has only raced once in 2021 when he won the Djibouti half-marathon in March, said: "I've missed the track a lot. The 10,000m on the track has been very good to me so I am excited to get back out there and see what I can do."

Farah and Scott will be joined at the University of Birmingham Athletics Track by Jake Smith, Emile Cairess, Kristian Jones and Matt Leach in the Great Britain men's team.

The women's team will be led by Eilish McColgan and completed by Amy-Eloise Markovc, Jessica Judd, Jenny Nesbitt, Verity Ockenden and Samantha Harrison.

Farah, who won gold over 5,000m and 10,000m at London 2012 and Rio 2016, recently told The Times external-link he will quit the track after Tokyo.

The rearranged Games take place between 23 July and 8 August with the men's 10,000m on Friday, 30 July.