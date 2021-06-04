Davies won gold in the men's F42 shot put at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games

Paralympic champion Aled Sion Davies is not expecting "an enjoyable experience" when he goes for gold at Tokyo 2020.

Davies, 30, aims to win a third Paralympic title at this summer's Games.

But the Welsh shot put and discus athlete says travelling to compete is nerve-wracking because of Covid-19.

"It's not going to be the normal experience - far from it - which is very sad, but I just need to remember I have got to do my job," he said.

"All I can do is go there and deliver the best performance.

"It's going to be a very different experience. It's not going to be an enjoyable experience, [with] a lot of risks obviously, but if we are very careful, we take the right precautions, I can only look after what I'm doing."

Davies will feature in a major competition for the first time in almost two years at the Para-athletics European Championships in Poland on Saturday, when he will compete in the F63 shot put.

"It's been very nerve-wracking. Even coming out here, this is my first trip abroad since Covid," Davies told Radio Wales Breakfast.

"But I am healthy, fit and fighting and excited to get back at it.

"I want to get back out there and show everyone that even [during] the difficult times I have managed to keep grafting away, and show everyone I am still the best in the world at what I do."

Davies, from Bridgend, says the Para-athletics European Championships are the "first stepping stone" towards the Paralympics, which are being held in August and September.

To aid his preparation during lockdown, Davies turned his garage into a gym and put a throwing circle in his garden.

"I have had some strange looks and a lot of questions," he added.

"I was thinking right, I need to somehow prepare to be a contender for a gold medal but I haven't got access to everything I need, as in a track and a gym, so I took things into my hands."