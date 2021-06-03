Mageean became the first Irishwoman to duck under two minutes for 800m last summer and also broke Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old national 1,000m record

Portaferry athlete Ciara Mageean hopes to have a further month's block of high altitude training in Switzerland before facing the possibility of being cooped up in her room during the Olympics.

Mageean aims to travel to the Swiss Alps on 21 June although the ongoing uncertainty means plans can change.

"This the Covid world. I hope it goes to plan," Mageean, 29, told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster.

Mageean has already had a recent altitude stint in St Moritz.

"The altitude training has been fantastic. I feel very lucky to have got away last month for a month of altitude training in St Moritz.

"Being an girl born at sea level in Portaferry, it gives me a bit of a shock to the system heading up to the mountains but it's absolutely breath-taking not only with the high altitude but also the views of course."

Record-breaking runs in 2020

Going to altitude in the early summer last year helped set her up for a stunning series of performances as she became the first Irishwoman to break two minutes for 800m and also smashed Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old national 1,000m record.

Mageean was unable to maintain that form in her closing races on the European circuit last summer and things also didn't go entirely to plan during this year's indoor campaign but the county Down woman is upbeat as he approaches an Olympic Games that she expected to compete in last summer.

"I try to keep optimistic. For me personally, I feel it was an extra year to get fitter, faster and stronger."

The middle distance star knows full well that Tokyo is going to be a very different experience to her first Olympics in Rio in 2016 when she was able to soak up the local culture and the "village atmosphere" as well as focusing on her performance.

"For all of us [athletes] there are an awful lot of unknowns still. The Olympic Federation of Ireland try to keep us as informed as they can but they can only update themselves whenever they get the information.

"We're not even sure ourselves what it's going to look like once we get in the village. If we are going to be asked to stay in our rooms, in our apartments, in just the village."

Mageean will be competing in her second Olympics after reaching the 1500m semi-finals at the Rio Games in 2016

'Rio had its challenges as well'

The ravages brought by Coronavirus will also almost certainly mean that athletes heading to support team-mates - particularly in other sports - will most likely be a no-no in Tokyo.

"I don't often get to see other sporting people compete so it's always exciting to go out and support your counterpart in another sport. But look....it is how it is.

"Rio had its challenges as well with the Zika virus and the worries around that. Every major champs or Olympic Games has some worry around it so we just adapt and we overcome like everybody out there in these times."

In the build-up to the Games, Mageean has also been concentrating on keeping herself as mentally bullet proof as possible for the pressures which an Olympic Games inevitably bring.

"I personally work with a sports psychologist regularly to keep the top two inches of my body tuned and be prepared and ready.

"It's important to chat to people to help you overcome the challenges that you've faced.

"I chat to her about feeling nervous going into the Games and dealing with that pressure of the biggest race of my life and it's something I certainly have to prepare for."