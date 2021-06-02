Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Leon Reid is aiming to represent Ireland in the 200m at the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer

Irish athlete and Olympic hopeful Leon Reid has denied eight charges relating to drugs and firearms offences.

Reid, 26, appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video-link with 17 other defendants on Wednesday.

The charges the athlete is contesting include allowing crack cocaine to be produced at a premises and having a Glock pistol in his possession.

Reid spoke only to confirm his identity and to enter not guilty pleas to the eight charges during the court hearing.

The athlete was bailed at an initial hearing on 31 March and on Wednesday Judge Michael Longman adjourned the case for a further hearing at Bristol Crown Court on 23 July, which is the same day that the Olympic Games are scheduled to start in Japan.

Reid hoping to represent Ireland in 200m

The athlete, who is currently in a qualifying position to represent Ireland in the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics, is charged with offences relating to a property in Longmead Terrace, Bath, between March and June last year.

They allege that Reid knowingly permitted crack cocaine, a Class A drug, to be produced on the premises.

The athlete is also accused of having a Glock handgun, magazine, silencer and ammunition in his possession at the address.

He is alleged to have concealed criminal property, namely £23,060, in a chest of drawers at the property.

It is also said that Reid, of Longmead Terrace, Bath, acquired "a sum unknown" knowing or suspecting it was from criminal conduct.

Leon Reid won a Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medal for Northern Ireland in 2018

Prosecuting, Jacob Hallam QC told the court that the said the case is likely to be split into at least three separate trials due to the number of defendants and Covid-19 restrictions.

The first trial is due to take place on November 29 this year although it's possible that Reid's trial may not take place until next year or possibly even 2023.

Judge Longman released Reid on bail, along with 14 of the other defendants. Three of those charged in relation to the case were remanded into custody.

After Reid was charged in March, Irish athletics governing body Athletics Ireland said that it "cannot comment further until all elements of due process have been completed".

Reid won European Championship medals and under-20 and under-23 level for Great Britain but switched international eligibility to Ireland in 2018 which was the same year that he won a Commonwealth Games 200m bronze medal for Northern Ireland.

He reached the European Championship 200m final in Berlin in 2018 and competed for Ireland as recently as March at the European Indoor Championships in Torun.