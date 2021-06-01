Para-athletics European Championships: Kyron Duke takes shot put silver in Poland
Kyron Duke won silver in the F41 shot put at the 2021 Para Athletics European Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.
The 28-year-old, from Cwmbran in south Wales, reached 13.39m with the third of his six throws.
But Bartosz Tyszkowski produced a season-best 13.51 on home turf to take the title, while Germany's Niko Kappel secured bronze with a throw of 13.36.
Duke was also runner-up at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London.