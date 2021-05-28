Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Caster Semenya was bidding to finish inside the qualifying mark of 15:10.00

Double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya failed in her latest attempt to secure her place at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing outside the qualifying mark for the 5,000m.

The 30-year-old South African finished in 15 minutes 32.15 seconds in Durban - 22.15secs outside the qualifying time.

It was her second bid to qualify after clocking 15:52.28 in April.

Semenya is not allowed to compete in events between 400m and a mile without taking testosterone-reducing drugs.

Governing body World Athletics introduced the rule in 2019.

It means that Semenya, who won Olympic gold in the 800m in both 2012 and 2016, is unable to defend her title in Tokyo.

Semenya refuses to take testosterone-reducing drugs, arguing that it could endanger her health and that the ruling denies her and other athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) the right to rely on their natural abilities.

Semenya has twice failed in legal battles to overturn the World Athletics decision.

The International Olympic Committee has set a 29 June deadline for athletes wanting to compete in Japan to secure qualification.