Ireland's World Relay heroes Sarah Quinn, Sophie Becker, Aoife Lynch and Kate Doherty will race in Saturday's meeting at the Mary Peters Track

Saturday's Belfast Irish Milers Meet has regained its European Permit which means the event will have significant Olympic ranking points.

The event's European Permit was revoked after Athletics Ireland said it had not been consulted over the application.

But after criticism of last week's move, Athletics Ireland has worked with Athletics NI and UK Athletics to help restore the status to the meeting.

Thursday's announcement should allay fears of mass pull-outs from the meet.

"Athletics Ireland and Athletics Northern Ireland have worked together behind the scenes to jointly support our athletes to facilitate the issue of a European Athletics Permit with Category D ranking points for the Belfast Irish Milers meeting at the Mary Peters Track this Saturday," said Athletics Ireland and Athletics NI in a joint statement.

"Our commitment to the athletes in both the North and South of Ireland, their health, safety and status has always been the central theme throughout the management of this matter, and we are grateful for the support of UK Athletics in working collaboratively with us in ensuring that this meet could proceed with a European Athletics Area Permit.

"We wish the athletes and officials a safe, enjoyable meet this weekend and look forward to some excellent performances."

Meet director Eamonn Christie said he was "ecstatic" at Thursday's development.

"It's great news and I'm just looking forward now to what is going to be a great meeting with so many of Ireland's top athletes involved as well as British Olympic hopefuls," he said.

Irish Olympic contenders including Phil Healy, Mark English, Paul Robinson, Cian McPhillips, John Fitzsimons and Sean Tobin are among those scheduled to compete in Belfast, which along with the AAA Games, is one of only two European Permit events in Ireland this summer following the cancellations of the Morton Games and Cork City Sports because of Covid-19.

Amid media coverage of the controversy and Athletics Ireland also receiving widespread social media criticism for its role in having the European Permit removed, BBC Sport Northern Ireland understands both Irish Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers and Sport Ireland were lobbied about the matter by a number of influential voices within Irish athletics.

European Athletics granted the permit to the Mary Peters Track meeting back in December but withdrew it after being contacted by Athletics Ireland last month.

The Irish governing body said that it had not been asked for the necessary clearance which a national federation must give to any application for a European permit.

Mark English (right) is scheduled to run the 800m in Belfast with Cian McPhillips (left) competing in the 1500m

Irish athletics were unhappy over AAI stance

Meeting director Eamonn Christie admitted his initial overnight in not realising that Athletics Ireland was required to countersign his original permit application, in which was his first attempt to gain the prestigious accreditation for a meeting which has been successfully taking place for a number of years.

After news of the loss of the event's European Permit status emerged last Thursday, Athletics Ireland said it had only "recently" become aware of Belfast meeting's application, adding that: "European Athletics withdrew their permit for this meet due to administrative concerns."

However, with European Athletics making clear to Christie that Athletics Ireland's signature on the form would still enable the permit to be restored, the Irish federation's stance soon came under scrutiny.

Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland on Saturday, Christie acknowledged that he was "not optimistic" about prospects of Athletics Ireland changing its stance but the saga then began to take another twist amid disquiet about the matter in influential circles.

On top of that, a number of prominent Irish athletes set to compete in Belfast were understood to be far from impressed with a move which they viewed as hindering their prospects of Olympic qualification.

The loss of European Permit status would have resulted in Saturday's meeting dropping to Category F as a UK Athletics Level 2 event which would have meant significantly reduced ranking points being on offer.

Ireland's 4x200 relay athletes who finished a shock second in the event at the recent World Athletics Relays in Poland, Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn and Sophie Becker, are among the entries while British Olympic hopeful Alexandra Bell will race in the women's 800m.