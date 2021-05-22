Phil Healy is among the top Irish athletes scheduled to compete at the Belfast meeting

Belfast Irish Milers Meet director Eamonn Christie has admitted he is not optimistic Athletics Ireland [AAI] will make the move that would see a European permit being restored to the event.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the meeting's European Permit had been been revoked after AAI said it had not given the necessary permission for the event.

This means the 29 May event will have significantly reduced ranking points.

"I don't think Athletics Ireland are going to budge on it," said Christie.

"That's such a pity as the top Irish athletes coming to the meeting are going to miss out on the opportunity of accumulating the major world ranking points which a Category D European Permit meeting would have available.

"Those points would have helped the athletes in terms of boosting their Olympic qualification chances and with the AAI Games European Permit meeting coming up in Dublin in a couple of weeks as well."

Hamish Adams says the Belfast meeting does not meet the criteria and standards required for a European Permit even though European Athletics originally gave the event the status

Christie acknowledged application oversight

The loss of European Permit status will see next week's meeting dropping to Category F as a UK Athletics Level 2 event which will mean significantly reduced ranking points being on offer.

Christie has held his hands up for his initial overnight in not noticing that Athletics Ireland was required to countersign his original application for the European Permit.

Since the event's European Permit status was announced in December, Christie has been heavily promoting the meeting - attracting extensive sponsorship in the process - and had secured entries from a host of Irish Olympic hopefuls including Phil Healy, Mark English, Paul Robinson, Andrew Coscoran, Cian McPhillips and John Fitzsimons.

Only last week, Ireland's 4x200 relay athletes who finished a shock second in the event at the recent World Athletics Relays in Poland, Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn and Sophie Becker, joined the Belfast entries while a number of top British athletes including 800m Olympic hopeful Alexandra Bell are also scheduled to compete at the meeting.

As news of the loss of the event's European Permit status was emerging on Thursday afternoon, Athletics Ireland released a short statement which stated that it had only become aware of the Belfast meeting's application for a European Permit "recently".

The Athletics Ireland statement added: "European Athletics withdrew their permit for this Meet due to administrative concerns."

Loss of permit followed AAI intervention

Christie told BBC Sport Northern Ireland that an email he received from European Athletics' Projects & Events Coordinator Quentin Pirlet on 22 April stated that the revoking of the permit followed Athletics Ireland's direct intervention.

Pirlet's email stated: "We have been informed by your federation [IRL] that they never agreed to the permit application you made to European Athletics for Area Permit Meeting status."

The email went on to make clear that, having satisfied all European Athletics' other criteria to secure a European Permit, the prestigious status could be restored to next Saturday's meeting if Athletics Ireland agreed to countersign the application.

"If we do not receive a handwritten signed application for this event for the 2021 season from the Irish federation, we will not enter into discussion and will review the case for the 2022 season," added Pirlet.

However, judging by comments made by Athletics Ireland chief executive Hamish Adams on Friday, this appears unlikely to happen.

Adams told the Irish Examiner's Cathal Dennehy that he had "nothing more to add" to the statement released by AAI on Thursday, although he did appear to pour some more fuel on the fire by adding: "The Belfast Irish Milers Meet simply does not meet the criteria and standards required for an EA permit".

This latter comment appears at odds with what Quentin Pirlet told Christie in his email on 22 April.

Belfast Irish Milers Meet director Eamonn Christie says he has not been told of any major pullouts for next weekend's event despite speculation that a number of top performers may now switch to other meetings in Europe

'Meeting is going to go on' - Christie

In addition, an email sent by Adams to Christie on 14 May said that the Belfast event had "created challenges for us to manage around the published athletics season calendar" even though Athletics Ireland's own website doesn't list any events for 29 May.

Christie told BBC Sport Northern Ireland on Saturday that he has appreciated the support he has received from the Irish athletics fraternity since the news broke on Thursday.

"This is not an ego thing. I'm just trying to help athletics get good competition and give them an opportunity of getting qualifying times for championships and decent ranking points."

Friday's Irish Examiner report said that the loss of the event's European Permit status was leading to a number of top Irish Irish athletes to consider whether they should race elsewhere in Europe next weekend, but Christie was remaining bullish on Saturday.

"The meeting is going to go on. I've had no major pullouts and I'm looking forward to what I'm sure is going to be a great day."