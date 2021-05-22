Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Russia's Mariya Lasitskene won high jump gold at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, competing under the Authorised Neutral Athletes flag

World Athletics will allow another 23 Russians to compete as neutral athletes in international events in 2021.

However, only 10 track and field athletes from Russia will be able to participate at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Athletics' world governing body has reinstated a scheme allowing Russian athletes who meet anti-doping criteria to compete under a neutral flag.

Russia has been banned from competing as a nation in athletics since 2015.

In 2019, the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) banned Russia from all major sporting events for four years, but that sanction was reduced to two years in December 2020.

Earlier this year, World Athletics approved Russia's 31-page plan for reform.

A total of 27 Russian athletes are now eligible to compete as authorised neutral athletes (ANA) in 2021.

In a statement, World Athletics said: "There is no cap on the number of Russian athletes who may compete at international competitions in 2021 (outside of the Olympic Games and other championships), provided they have ANA status.

"However, the Council agreed that for the remainder of 2021, no more than 10 Russian athletes will be granted eligibility to compete as authorised neutral athletes at any championship competition, including the Tokyo Olympic Games, World Athletics Series events and the 2021 European U23 Championships."

World Athletics said Russia can select which 10 of those athletes who have been granted ANA status may compete at the Olympics.

The ANA scheme was announced in March 2020, but was suspended over further violations.

Twenty-nine athletes from Russia competed at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha. They won two gold medals, three silvers and one bronze.