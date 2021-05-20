Phil Healy says she will compete at the Belfast meeting even though it has lost its European Permit status

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet's European Permit status has been revoked after Athletics Ireland [AAI] said it was not consulted about the event.

The event will still go ahead on 29 May with a host of top Irish and British athletes in action but will no longer have world-ranking points.

Event director Eamonn Christie has admitted his oversight in not informing AAI of his European Permit application.

However, he says he has been left "devastated" by AAI's stance.

"When I went back and looked at my application form, there was a part at the bottom where it said that the federation of the country should countersign the application," Christie told BBC Sport Northern Ireland

"I've held my hands up in that regard with my total lack of experience [with European Permit applications] and maybe my naivety. I signed it as did Michael McGovern of the Irish Milers Club who are part and parcel of the meeting.

"We sent it off and were awarded the permit in good faith by European Athletics.

"I apologised wholeheartedly to [AAI chief executive] Hamish Adams and told him I didn't do it on purpose and that I would have assumed that European Athletics would have done due diligence when they went through the application.

"If Athletics Ireland sign that piece of paper now, the European Permit will be granted by European Athletics but they [AAI] just won't sign it although I have not yet given up on this and am going to keep fighting over the coming days."

After the recent announcement that neither the Cork City Sports nor the Morton Games would take place this year, it appeared as though the Belfast Irish Milers Meet was going to be the only meeting on the island of Ireland in 2021 with European Permit status.

However last Wednesday it announced that Athletics Ireland's own AAI Games on 12-13 June had secured a European Permit.

On the following day, AAI chief Adams sent a letter to Christie telling him that the European Athletics had issued the permit for the Belfast event "in error".

"This permit was subsequently revoked by EA [European Athletics] when they discovered the permit application had not been made in collaboration with Athletics Ireland as stated," added Adams.

"As Athletics Ireland only became aware of this issue very recently, this has created challenges for us to manage around the published athletics calendar."

In a statement on the issue on Thursday afternoon, Athletics Ireland reiterated that it had "only become aware of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet application for a European Athletics permit recently", adding that European Athletics had withdrawn their permit "due to administrative concerns".

"We thank Athletics Northern Ireland for supporting the UKA Level 2 permit for this Belfast event which will allow the recognition of any standards achieved by athletes at the Meet," continued the AAI statement.

However, Christie says he's "hugely disappointed" at Athletics Ireland's refusal to add its stamp which would ensure the event's European Permit status.

After a fraught week, Christie says he has been touched by the support of top Irish athletes such as Phil Healy who have insisted that they will compete in Belfast despite the controversy.

"I haven't had any withdrawals and I've spoken to most of the leading athletes who are coming," he added.

"I've spoken to Phil Healy and her coach [Shane McCormack] and the 4x200m sprinters [Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn and Sophie Becker] who finished second at the World Relay in Poland and they are all still coming up no matter what."

European Indoor 1500m finalists Andrew Coscoran and Paul Robinson are among a large contingent of Irish middle-distance and distance runners who have signed up for the meeting which also includes Mark English, John Fitzsimons, Cian McPhillips and Georgie Hartigan while British Olympic 800m hope Alexandra Bell is also due to compete.