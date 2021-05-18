Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Lynsey Sharp took 800m silver at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games

Former European 800m champion Lynsey Sharp wants to show her baby a mother can still "achieve amazing things" after giving birth.

Sharp and partner Andrew Butchart, a 2016 Olympic 5,000m finalist, are having a child later this year.

The 30-year-old has not competed since 2019, when she survived a cancer scare.

"There's been enough athletes in the last few years that have shown it's possible to do both," Sharp told Radio Scotland's Drivetime show.

"It's not the end of my running career at all. I want to bring a child into the world and be able to show them that a mum can have a child and can come back and achieve amazing things.

"I definitely want to come back for a couple of years. Focusing on a family doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to other goals in your life."