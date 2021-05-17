Gateshead Diamond League: How to watch live on BBC TV as Dina Asher-Smith runs
Watch live BBC TV coverage as British sprint star Dina Asher-Smith competes in Gateshead at the season-opening Diamond League meeting on Sunday.
Asher-Smith will contest the 100m against Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who between them have won the last three Olympic 100m titles, as well as rising American star Sha'Carri Richardson.
Britain's middle-distance star Laura Muir also competes as athletes seek to show their form for the Tokyo Olympics in front of a limited number of fans.
The meeting was originally scheduled to take place in Rabat, Morocco, but was relocated to the North East of England because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Schedule
All times are BST and subject to change.
Sunday, 23 May
Coverage
19:00-21:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Events
19:03 - women's 400m starts
19:12 - men's long jump concludes
19:19 - women's high jump concludes
19:32 - women's shot put concludes
19:37 - women's 100m hurdles starts
19:49 - men's 1500m starts
20:02 - men's 5,000m starts
20:21 - men's pole vault concludes
20:27 - women's 100m final starts
20:37 - men's javelin concludes
20:40 - men's 200m starts
20:49 - women's triple jump concludes
20:51 - women's 1500m starts
