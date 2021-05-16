Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Irish quartet of Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn and Sophie Becker (left) secured a surprised second in the 4x200m final at the recent World Athletics Relays

The Irish 4x200m squad who finished second in the event at the recent World Athletics Relays will compete at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet on 29 May.

The quartet of Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn and Sophie Becker secured a shock second spot for Ireland behind hosts Poland in the final.

The Irish relay heroes will race Phil Healy in the 200m in Belfast.

"I'm delighted they have decided to come to Belfast," said event director Eamonn Christie.

"These Irish performances at the World Relays seem to have sparked a bit of interest within the athletics fraternity.

"Andrew Mellon, who was part of the mixed 4x400m squad which secured Olympic qualification in Poland, is also going to compete in the men's 400m on 29 May along with Brian Gregan who is back racing this year."

Gregan, 31, finished sixth in the European Championships in Helsinki as far back as 2012 but has struggled with illness and injury over the last five years.

He set his 400m personal best of 45.26 in July 2017 and a few weeks later reached the semi-finals at the World Championships in London.

British Olympic hopeful Alexandra Bell has joined the women's 800m entry for the Belfast meeting

British Olympic contender Alexandra Bell has joined a strong women's 800m entry for the Belfast meeting.

The field already includes top Irish 800m women George Hartigan and Louise Shanahan with Carrickfergus-based Dubliner Sinead Denny having been booked for pacemaking duties after performing the role impressively at the Dublin Indoor Micro Meeting in February.

On that occasion, Denny's work helped Hartigan clock a huge indoor 800m best of 2:01.48 which earned her an Irish vest for the European Indoor Championships a couple of weeks later.

Hartigan will be among a large contingent of the Irish team that competed in Torun who will race at the Belfast meeting.

These will include 1500m finalists Andrew Coscoran and Paul Robinson plus Mark English, Sean Tobin and Longford teenager Cian McPhillips.

Coscoran and Robinson will be joined by McPhillips and Tobin in the 1500m field with three-time European medallist English competing in his specialist 800m.

The 5,000m will also be part of the event programme with Ethiopian-born Dundrum South Dublin athlete Hiko Tonosa said to be impressing in training at the moment as he prepares to race in Belfast.

The Belfast event will have European Permit status for the first time this year and is set to be Ireland's leading meeting in 2021 with both the Morton Games and Cork City Sports having been cancelled because of the ongoing difficulties caused by the global pandemic.