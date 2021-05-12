Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mo Farah broke the one-hour world record on his return to the track in September

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is set to compete on home soil for the first time since 2017 at the European 10,000m Cup in June.

Twelve athletes will represent the British team in the event at the University of Birmingham on 5 June.

Farah retired from track racing in 2017 but will look to secure a place in the British team for the Olympic Games.

The 38-year-old last competed on the track in Britain at the 2017 London World Championships.

Farah is joined by Sam Atkin, Emile Cairess, Kristian Jones, Marc Scott and Jake Smith in the men's team, while the women's team consists of Jessica Judd, Amy-Eloise Markovc, Eilish McColgan, Jenny Nesbitt, Verity Ockenden and Lily Partridge.

The first two athletes at the event who hold an Olympic qualifying standard will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Farah, who secured his sixth world title at the 2017 World Championships, has won two Olympic gold medals in the 10,000m and would contest his fourth Olympics in Tokyo.

He broke the one-hour world record on his return to the track in September 2020.

Host city Tokyo is in a state of emergency due to a rise in coronavirus cases, less than three months before the postponed 2020 Games.