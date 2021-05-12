Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith is set to face a high-quality field in Gateshead

Every IAAF Diamond League event will be shown live on the BBC until 2024.

The BBC's four-year-deal begins with coverage from Gateshead on Sunday, 23 May on BBC Two - the first of 14 meetings in the 2021 series.

The Diamond League offers the chance to see leading British athletes compete against the world's best track and field stars.

All meets will be available live on either BBC TV or BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio and BBC Red Button.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport said: "These events showcase the very best talent that athletics has to offer as well as the emergence of the stars of the future. In what is set to be a thrilling year for the sport, we're delighted to bring viewers a wealth of live athletics coverage from the Diamond League."

The series takes place throughout the summer, ending with a two-day meet in Zurich in September.

Britain's 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith will face a high-quality field in her opening race of the 2021 season, as she takes on four-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Olympic 100 and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in the 100m at the Muller Grand Prix in Gateshead.

The earlier meetings will see athletes complete their build-up to the rearranged Tokyo Olympic Games, which are due to begin on 23 July, with the athletics programme starting on 30 July.