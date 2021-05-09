Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Reekie beat fellow Scot Muir to win the 800m

Great Britain's Jemma Reekie ran an outdoor personal best as she won the 800m at the Golden Games in California in the United States.

Reekie passed Canada's Melissa Bishop with 120 metres to go and claimed victory in one minute 58.27 seconds.

Britain's Laura Muir (1:58.46) was second and compatriot Adelle Tracey (1:59.50) finished fourth as they all met the Olympic qualifying standard.

The event took place in the build-up to next month's US Olympic trials.

There were also other impressive performances from the British contingent, including Cindy Sember and CJ Ujah.

Sember was just 0.02 from setting a British record as she finished second in the 100m hurdles with a personal best of 12.53.

She just missed out on a record held by her sister, Tiffany Porter, but she did move above Jessica Ennis-Hill into second in Great Britain's all-time rankings.

In the men's 100m, Ujah was fourth in 10.03 in a race won by American Cravon Gillespie in 9.96.

Ujah clocked his fastest time in the event since 2017 as he also reached the Olympic qualifying standard.

Elsewhere, Eilish McColgan (4:03.89) and Jessica Judd (15:06.02) also reached the Olympic qualifying standard as they both finished fourth in respective 1500m and 5000m races.