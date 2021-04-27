Ann-Marie McGlynn may mull a final attempt at achieving Olympic marathon qualification but Kate O'Connor's prospects of making the plane for Tokyo have improved

Ann-Marie McGlynn's agonising near miss at the Olympic marathon qualifying time will not be enough to secure her a Tokyo spot but heptathlete Kate O'Connor's prospects have improved.

Strabane-based McGlynn, 41, was four seconds outside the qualifying mark of 2:29.30 in Sunday's Cheshire Marathon.

With the the suggested quota of 80 qualifiers well exceeded, McGlynn now has to mull a final attempt in May.

O'Connor's chances have improved hugely after her weekend Irish and NI record.

Going into last weekend, the Newry-born heptathlete was in 35th place in World Athletics' rankings list for the multi-discipline event with 24 competitors set to earn qualification for the Tokyo Games.

Athletics Ireland's director of high performance Paul McNamara expects the Newry-born athlete's new Irish record of 6,297 points set in Italy - a 204-point improvement on her previous national mark set in 2019 - will move her up several places - possibly even into the top 24 - when the rankings are updated in the coming days.

"Kate's performance in Italy was huge and does her qualification prospects a huge amount of good," McNamara told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"It was also a really strong endorsement of what she's been doing in the last 12 months of lockdown."

O'Connor in a 'good position' - McNamara

Unlike the marathon qualifying deadline at the end of May, O'Connor will be able to post qualifying performances until 29 June.

"Kate has the option of a national championships which yield bonus points of a fair significance but ultimately she would be largely competing by herself while there is also another meet which she is targeting," added the Athletics Ireland high performance chief.

"We don't really know how the ranking system is going to pan out with the first time it's been in operation but with another one [heptathlon] to come and possibly two, she's in a good position."

Alas for McGlynn, the only way she will be able to join other Northern Ireland marathon runners Stephen Scullion, Kevin Seaward and Paul Pollock at the Games is if she can somehow regather herself to run the qualifying time before the end of the May deadline.

"Ultimately the quota has been breached some time ago and Ann-Marie can only qualify via a standard at this stage," said McNamara.

"One of the by products of the new technology is that athletes are finding that they are recovering an awful lot quicker than they used to so she may sit down with her coach Emmett Dunleavy and have a think about whether to try again in May."

McGlynn was forced to have to make a call of nature during Sunday's race and it's highly likely that she would have achieved the qualifying mark but for that.