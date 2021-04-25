Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Forty-one-year-old McGlynn's time of 2:29.34 was just four seconds outside the Olympic standard

Northern Ireland athlete Ann-Marie McGlynn narrowly missed out on achieving the Olympic marathon qualifying time in Cheshire on Sunday.

The 41-year-old's time of two hours 29 minutes and 34 seconds was just four seconds outside the Tokyo standard.

The Strabane-based runner's mark set a new Northern Irish marathon record as she took three minutes off her PB.

Cork woman Aoife Cooke, 34, secured her Olympic spot with a winning time of two hours, 28 minutes and 30 seconds.

McGlynn's performance saw her finishing third but despite her superb run, the Offaly native will feel immense frustration after being so close to the Olympic standard.

In addition to qualifying marks, a world-ranking quota system is also part of Tokyo qualification process in athletics but it's a long shot that this route will enable McGlynn to squeeze into the women's marathon field, with more than the maximum field of 80 athletes having achieved qualifying times.

Cooke, who comfortably beat both the qualifying standard of 2:29.30 and her 2:32.34 personal best, joins Fionnuala McCormack as Ireland's athletes in the women's marathon this summer.

Cooke's time places her fourth on the all-time list of Irish women's marathon runners ahead of Sonia O'Sullivan, and behind Catherina McKiernan, McCormack and Carey May.

Northern Ireland trio Stephen Scullion, Kevin Seaward and and Paul Pollock have achieved the Olympic standard for the men's marathon and look certain to represent Ireland in Tokyo.