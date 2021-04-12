Britain's European Indoor 1500m silver medallist Holly Archer has filed an entry for the Belfast meeting

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet is still being planned for 29 May despite the recent cancellations of the Morton Games and Cork City Sports.

Last week, it was announced the Santry Stadium and Cork meetings would not take place in 2021 amid the continuing uncertainly caused by Covid-19.

However, the Belfast meeting's director Eamonn Christie remains optimistic his event will go ahead.

"I'm still very hopeful the meet is going to take place," said Christie.

"There may be some Covid restrictions and I'll adhere to all the government guidelines.

"If I find that it's not going to be worthwhile for the athletes and myself to put it on, it will be cancelled or possibly postponed for a while but I'm still working on the assumption that it's going to go ahead on 29 May.

"If it doesn't go ahead, I will be very disappointed because it has the makings of one of the best track meets in Ireland over the last five or 10 years.

"It's the only show in town at the minute in terms of track meets this season."

Phil Healy improved her 400m indoor personal best to 51.94 seconds as she finished fourth at the recent European Indoor Championships

Great Britain's European Indoor medallist Holly Archer is the latest big name to file an entry for an event which is set to be the only European Permit Meeting on the island of Ireland this summer following the cancellations of the Santry and Cork meetings.

The entries already include the majority of the Irish team that competed at the European Indoor Championships in Torun - notably women's 400m fourth placer Phil Healy plus other finalists Andrew Coscoran, Paul Robinson and Sean Tobin.

Others members of last month's Irish team in Torun set to race in Belfast include Longford middle distance talent Cian McPhillips plus Luke McCann and John Fitzsimons.

Cambridge & Coleridge athlete Archer, 27, clinched the 1500m silver at last month's championships in Torun after an eventful race where she was initially disqualified before being restored to second spot following a successful appeal.

Archer, training in Flagstaff in California at the moment, is also hoping to book an Olympic berth in Tokyo but to do that will have to improve her personal best of 4:09.77 set indoors to inside the qualification standard of 4:04.20.

The English athlete's opponents in the 1500m at the Mary Peters Track will include Irish European Indoor team member Georgie Hartigan, who will move up from her specialist 800m to take on Archer and another Irish international Amy O'Donoghue.

Irish 200m man Marcus Lawler is another addition to the Belfast entries with his fellow sprinters Israel Olatunde and Molly Scott both set to compete over 100m at the Mary Peters Track after representing Ireland in Torun.