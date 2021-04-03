Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Britain's Beth Potter ran the second-fastest 5km on the road ever by a female athlete at a race in the Lancashire village of Barrowford.

Scottish runner Potter, 29, who competed at the 2016 Olympics, clocked a time of 14 minutes 41 seconds on Saturday.

Potter's time may also eventually be classified as a world record.

Only Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei has ever run faster - recording 14:32 during a 10km race Prague in 2017.

However, 5km road racing has only been recognised as an official world record event since January 2018, meaning Potter may have set a word record time.

That mark is currently held by steeplechase world champion Beatrice Chepkoech, who ran 14:43 at the Monaco Run in February.

Whether Potter's time at the Podium 5km event is eventually ratified as an official world record by World Athletics depends on a variety of rules such as the presence of anti-doping officers, the size of laps and the accuracy of the course measurement.

Potter finished 34th for Great Britain in the 10,000m at the Rio 2016 Olympics and then switched to triathlon, winning gold at the 2019 European Championships.