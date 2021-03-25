Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Chris Thompson and Stephanie Davis qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with victory in the Great Britain marathon trials.

Thompson, 39, finished the Kew Gardens course in two hours 10 mins 50 seconds, 40 seconds inside the qualifying time.

Davis, 30, was the only woman to finish inside the qualifying time, winning in a personal best of 2:27:16.

Ben Connor, 28, will also be in Tokyo after finishing second, having set the qualifying standard in a previous race.

Scotland's Callum Hawkins, 28, had already secured a spot in the delayed Games this summer and was only on pacemaking duties in London.

Natasha Cockram finished second in the women's race but was 30 seconds off the qualifying time of 2:29:30.

To qualify for Tokyo, those competing on Friday had to finish inside the top two and break the Olympics qualifying times.

