Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Phil Healy improved her 400m indoor personal best to 51.94 seconds as she finished fourth at the recent European Indoor Championships

In-form Phil Healy has become the latest prominent Irish athlete to enter the Belfast Irish Milers Meet which will take place on 29 May.

With the event having European Permit status this year, the majority of the Irish team at the recent European Indoors will compete in Belfast.

Healy, 26, narrowly missed a medal in Torun as she was fourth in the 400m.

The Cork woman will run both the 200m and 400m in Belfast alongside another Irish international Sophie Becker.

Kilkenny athlete Becker also competed in the 400m at the European Indoor Championships and two women have been regular training partners during the current Covid-19 period.

Healy, who is trained by Shane McCormack, will head into the summer campaign on the back of a superb indoor season and the Belfast meeting will form part of her build-up for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

With the Belfast event, which will be held in association with Irish nutrition company Kinetica, having secured the prestigious European Permit status this year, top Irish athletes are continuing to make it their business to compete in the Mary Peters Track meeting.

McElhinney joins loaded 1500m entry

The already strong men's 1500m entry has been further boosted by the addition of talented youngster Darragh McElhinney to the field.

McElhinney was scheduled to run in the European Indoors after clocking a new Irish under-23 3,000m indoor record of 7:50.80 when finishing narrowly behind John Travers at last month's elite micro meet in Dublin.

However, a positive Covid-19 test days before the Torun championships meant McElhinney had to pull out.

The 1500m field in Belfast already includes European Indoor Championship finalists Andrew Coscoran and Paul Robinson plus Sean Tobin, Brian Fay, Cian McPhillips and Luke McCann, who all represented Ireland in middle distance events in Torun.

Longford teenager McPhillips, who reached the 800m semi-finals in Poland, will be chasing the European Under-23 1500m standard in Belfast after already achieving the mark for the shorter event in Bergen, Norway in July.

Andrew Coscoran and Paul Robinson both reached the men's 1500m final at the recent European Indoor Championships

Tobin, who had to scrap plans of trying to qualify for this year's Olympics Marathon, qualified for the men's 3,000m final in Torun where he finished 11th after improving his personal best to 7:47.71 in the heats.

The loaded men's 1500m and women's 800m races in Belfast will see the winners picking up £600, with further rewards on offer if the victors run stipulated times (men's 1500m 3:38.50) or better still Olympic qualifying marks.

Another Irish Torun competitor George Hartigan will join Raheny's Iseult O'Donnell and Commonwealth Games athlete Katie Kirk in the women's two-lap event.

Hartigan's mother Bev won the 1500m bronze medal at the 1990 Commonwealth Games while representing England and still holds the Mary Peters Track record for the women's mile with a 4:30 clocking.

Zak Curran, a 1:46.78 man who represented Ireland at the 2018 European Championships, has filed an entry for the men's 800m in Belfast where his opponents will include John Fitzsimons who wore the green vest in Torun two weeks ago.

Locals set to run at the Belfast meeting include Paralympic sprint star Jason Smyth who will compete in both the 100m and 200m.