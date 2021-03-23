Robbie Simpson won Commonwealth bronze on the Gold Coast three years ago

Scotland's Robbie Simpson hopes to come up smelling of roses when he tries to secure Olympic qualification at Kew Gardens on Friday.

Traditionally, contenders are able to qualify in the London Marathon.

But, with that event pushed back to October because of Covid-19, they will instead battle it out amid the foliage and flowers over 26.2 miles in the city's Royal Botanic Gardens.

"It is going to be very different," 29-year-old Simpson said.

"We have this enclosed area we are racing in. We have to be in there, do the race and get out again before people come into the gardens, so without spectators, it doesn't really feel like a big event.

"Also, it is over and done with and just cleared away, because we can't hang around and socialise as normal. We can't have the normal build-up where you are speaking to your friends and competitors and interacting with everyone. It is just turn up, do the race, go home."

Simpson is bidding to join fellow Scot Callum Hawkins, who has already been pre-selected for Team GB, on the flight to Tokyo for this summer's Games.

To do that, the Banchory athlete - a marathon bronze medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games - needs to finish in the top two and meet the Olympic qualification time of 2:11.30.

"It is going to be 13 laps in total," Simpson added. "The qualification mark is quite a few minutes better than my best time, so it is going to be a real stretch, but if things go well, I can certainly run quicker than I have before.

"The fact it is a really flat course and it loops makes is easier to pace, so I will see where I am at halfway and try to go for it.

"I think from this race there is qualification for the Commonwealth Games too. I think it is two hours 15 mins for the Scotland team, so that is in the back of my mind to potentially get that ticked off."