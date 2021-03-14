Last updated on .From the section Athletics

How Wales' Commonwealth Games hopefuls trained in lockdown

Team Wales' returning chef de mission Nicola Phillips says the 2022 Commonwealth Games are "something to get excited about" despite the challenges of a pandemic.

The Birmingham event gets under way in exactly 500 days, on 22 July, 2022.

However the build-up to the Games has been dominated by Covid-19 restrictions so far, with some athletes still unable to train and attend competitions.

"We're all seeing challenges we've not dealt with before," said Phillips.

Phillips led Team Wales to its most successful Commonwealth Games in history in 2018 and says the chance to return to the role for 2022 was "too good an opportunity" to turn down.

"I'd love to take some of the things I've learnt and have another go and make it even better," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"Every Games is different. But this time is something really quite different.

"But I love a challenge so I'm relishing that."

Wales - like the rest of the UK - spent the majority of the winter in a strict lockdown.

It has resulted in athletes facing differing fortunes when it comes to training and competing.

Some elite athletes were given special dispensation to carry on using training facilities. But others, who are also targeting the Commonwealth Games, were not.

Ongoing travel restrictions have also affected whether athletes can attend competitions or training camps abroad.

The result is a challenging build-up to a major Games.

"Athletes are going to go into a competition in the summer of 2022 with perhaps less opportunity to qualify because there are less international competitions," Phillips acknowledges.

"They'll have less competition experience under their belts. Many of them will have challenges about where they can train, the facilities and their access to support staff.

"It certainly has the potential to [be a disadvantage] if it hasn't been managed well. But when you see some of the things the athletes have been doing and their dedication and commitment to do a training session via Zoom, to use their local areas, to keep isolated so that when they're tested they can compete.

"I think if they've managed it well, they put themselves in a very good position to be able to compete well."

Lockdown restrictions 'split our family in half' - Brier siblings

At Gold Coast 2018, Team Wales won 36 medals - which included ten golds. It was the nation's most successful Commonwealths yet.

The top performances, hot weather, team base right by the beach and 'pre-Covid' world may feel a long time ago now but Phillips is still hopeful the team can take what worked for them in Australia into Birmingham.

"I would like to be able to take that magic dust into Birmingham to help us in what will be a challenging Games with more of a 'split-site' approach," Phillips continued.

"We won't all be in one area in the village [with athlete accommodation spread over different locations].

"So that strength of pulling together as a team is going to be even more vital.

"It's about being creative. Creating spaces where they're able to social distance but still able to engage.

"The athletes will be very used to that and we'll make the most of it."

Phillips has declined to set a medal target for 2022 while the coronavirus restrictions are still ongoing.

The Cardiff University professor says the next 'four to six months' should give a better indication of where Wales' athletes rank as they begin competing more regularly.

But however Team Wales does, Phillips hopes the so-called 'Friendly Games' mark an end to long periods spent in lockdown and become 'something to really get excited about'.

In exactly 500 days we will find out.