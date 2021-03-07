Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Cindy Sember (second left) and Nadine Visser (right) were the top two hurdlers going into the final

Sisters Cindy Sember and Tiffany Porter added to Great Britain's medal haul at the European Indoor Championships with silver and bronze in the 60m hurdles.

Dutchwoman Nadine Visser won in 7.77 seconds to retain her title, with Sember crossing the line in 7.89secs and Porter coming home in 7.92.

Andrew Pozzi was edged out by Frenchman Wilhem Belocian in the men's final.

The Briton, 27, who won in 2017, finished in 7.43 equalling his personal best, with Belocian recording 7.42.

"I was doing well at the start, but lost couple of steps in the middle," Pozzi told BBC Sport. "The better man won today. I'm a bit disappointed.

"I'm definitely in the best shape of my life. I'm really happy with where I'm at."

Visser was the outstanding favourite in the women's race, but it was wide open as to who would take the other two places.

Sember ran cleanly and was never a stride away from the former heptathlete while sister Porter dipped at the right time to edge out Finn Nooralotta Neziri.

It has a been an uncertain journey to this stage for both Britons. Sember, 26, is seemingly back at her best having recovered from a career-threatening ruptured Achilles while Porter, 33, has won her first medal since giving birth to daughter Chidera in 2019.

The elder sister won silver in this event a decade ago and told BBC Sport that it had been a "huge journey" for her since.

"I'm pleased and grateful to be back," added Porter, who wore a mask while competing. "Hopefully, the family are proud."

Sember said: "I'm so happy to be here and alongside my sister. It's amazing to be medalling, it gives me a lot of confidence."

Great Britain have now won eight medals at these championships in Torun, Poland which come to a conclusion on Sunday.