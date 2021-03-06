Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Leon Reid is very much a 200m specialist but improved his 60m personal best to 6.68 second last month

Northern Ireland athletes Leon Reid and Dean Adams were unable to progress from the 60m heats at the European Indoor Championships in Torun.

200m specialist Reid clocked 6.75 seconds to finish fifth in his heat which was 0.03 seconds outside a fastest loser's qualification.

Reid, 26, improved his personal best to 6.68 seconds last month.

Ballymena & Antrim's Adams, 30, clocked 6.89 in his heat - 0.16 seconds off his PB as he was seventh in his heat.

The duo's Irish team-mate Israel Olatunde also exited as he finished fourth in his heat in a time of 6.79 - which was 0.06 seconds outside his national under-20 and under-23 record set recently.