Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mo Farah broke the one-hour world record on his return to the track in September 2020

Briton Mo Farah opened up his Olympic season with victory in the inaugural Djibouti half-marathon.

The 37-year-old, who will defend his 10,000m title for the second time in Tokyo this summer, won in 63 minutes and seven seconds.

Belgium's Bashir Abdi, the four-time Olympic champion's training partner, finished four seconds behind him.

This was the first time Farah had raced since winning the Antrim Coast half-marathon on 12 September.